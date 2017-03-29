Rain is back Thursday, T-Storms by Friday

Clouds and cooler air will settle in for Thursday, with showers developing through the day. Heavier rain is possible early Friday before we clear for the weekend.

A cool air wedge will set up, meaning that a northeast wind will develop, helping to bring in cool, cloudy conditions up against the mountains. Highs will stay in the 60s all day long on Thursday.

As a storms system approaches we’ll see showers develop throughout Thursday, leading to heavier rain Thursday night. There is the potential for a few strong storms during the morning hours of Friday, but most areas will just see a steady rain. We could get over an inch of rain in some locations!

The rain moves out by early afternoon, then clearing will happen for the weekend. In fact, it’s looking like a GREAT weekend to be outside. Highs will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.