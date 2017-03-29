Candlelight vigil held on anniversary of deadly Anderson drive-by

On year after his death, the family and friends of Randy Carlos Smith are still waiting for answers.

Officers said on Mar. 30, 2016, Smith was standing outside a store on East Whitner Street when he was gunned down by a passenger in a passing vehicle. Smith was transported to the hospital where he was placed on life support and later succumbed to his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after drive-by shooting in Anderson

The suspected gunman in the case has never been identified.

After the incident, police release photos of a vehicle possible connected to the crime. Investigators believe a male suspect fired the shots from the passenger side of a white Chevy Cruze.

A balloon release was held in the months following Smith's death as the community demanded justice in his killing.

On Thursday, the community will once again come together to honor Smith with a candlelight vigil at 701 East Whitner Street at 6 p.m.

The case remains under investigation by the Anderson Police Department and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-231-7867.

MORE NEWS: Medicare agency says patient death at Greenville Memorial prompted inspection revealing violations

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.