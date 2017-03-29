Calhoun Falls offers position to police chief candidate

Officials in Calhoun Falls announced their choice for the town's newest police chief on Wednesday.

Officials said Richard S. Coleman of Savannah, Georgia was chosen from five applicants during a council meeting on Monday. Coleman's start date and term are still being discussed.

Coleman, a 23-year police veteran, currently serves in Wadley City as police captain and commander over patrol and criminal investigations.

"While all of the candidate’s interviews were impressive in their own rights, Mr. Coleman convinced Council that he was the most qualified and best fit for Calhoun Falls," said Mayor Johnny Waller. “We believe Mr. Coleman’s vision for the Calhoun Falls Police Department aligns with ours and have full confidence that he will be able to rebuild the department in a sustainable way.”

The role of police chief was left open in November 2016 after J.T. Galloway was terminated for a second time.

The town said Coleman will be charged with tackling "recently high attrition rates" at the department and encouraging officer retention while increasing services to the public.

“Mr. Coleman will have all of the tools he needs to be successful in this position and the full support of the administration in his plans for the future of the police department,” said town administrator David Garner.

