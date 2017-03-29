Asheville officers searching for woman missing for 3 years

The Asheville Police Department is seeking the help of the public in locating missing 54-year-old woman who was last seen in April 2014.

According to officers, Regenia Gail Hendrix was reported missing in September 2014 by family members. They said Hendrix was last seen at a pawn shop in downtown Asheville and that she was last known to be staying with an acquaintance at the Barlett Arms Apartments located at 121 Barlett St.

Officers said before her disappearance, Hendrix was homeless and trying to relocate to Shelby.

Hendrix is described by officers as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. Anyone with information about Hendrix whereabouts is asked by the Asheville Police Department to contact Det. Phil Allen at 828-259-5970.

