Greenville Co. Schools shares shocking video from bus camera

Greenville County Schools said drivers often disregard school bus stop arms, but an incident on Wednesday was "so shocking" they released the video.

School officials said the incident occurred on Highway 418.

In video shared by the district, a driver appeared to swerve off the side of the road to bypass a stopped school bus just before children were prepared to cross the street.

The district hailed the bus driver, who kept her hand up to keep the children from the crossing the road, as a hero.

Below is the statement from the district:

Sadly, what you are about to watch is not uncommon. Greenville County drivers regularly disregard school bus stop arms. We don't often post video from our buses, but what happened this morning on Highway 418 was so shocking, we felt we must share. We are thankful for the watchful eye of our bus driver who held her hand up and kept children from crossing the road. She is a hero.

Stop. Be aware. Protect our students. Never pass a bus with an extended stop sign.

Anyone with information on the driver of the car is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.

