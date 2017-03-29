GCSO: Wanted suspect in stolen car rammed Greenville Co. deputy before manhunt

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a K-9 team and helicopter were called in to search for a suspect on Wednesday.

Around noon, deputies were called to a disturbance involving people inside a vehicle at Pete's restaurant on Piedmont Highway. Deputies said the vehicle turned out to be stolen.

When deputies positioned their vehicle in a way to block the suspect's vehicle, the suspect reportedly rammed the patrol car and fled.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The suspect is later accused of ditching the vehicle near Arden Road and Holland Road. A K-9 team and helicopter were called in to search for the suspect.

He was identified as 24-year-old Austin Tyler Thomason, who reportedly has multiple active warrants with the Greenville and Anderson County sheriff's offices.

Thomason has not yet been located.

