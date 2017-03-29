Troopers: Driver dies after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Mar. 22.

Troopers said the driver of a 97 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on Fleming Mill Road when he struck a tree that fell across the roadway.

The driver, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was injured and transported to the hospital. He later died from his injuries on Mar. 23, troopers said.

The driver's identity has not yet been released.

