Greenville Co. deputies ask for help identifying truck theft suspect

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual who stole a truck on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the truck had South Carolina plate “MSB-434”. The vehicle is a 2007 Chevrolet 3500HD Flat Bed pick-up truck and the suspect has reportedly used it in multiple crimes since the theft.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.