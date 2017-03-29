Warrant: Anderson Co. man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year- - FOX Carolina 21

Warrant: Anderson Co. man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old

Posted: Updated:
Ronald Holdbrooks (Source: ACSO) Ronald Holdbrooks (Source: ACSO)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after the sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest warrant, 52-year-old Ronald Lee Holdbrooks is charged with criminal sexual conduct after an incident on Mar. 6. Holdbrooks is accused of engaging in sexual battery by assaulting a 5-year-old victim.

Holdbrooks is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

