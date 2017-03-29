Mother remembers Easley teen year after deadly shooting

LaToya Robinson said every day she has to live with the heartache of not being able to see her only son.

KeJuan Brown, 17, was shot to death after a reported fight at Tri-City Bowling Alley in February 2016.

Easley police said the fight broke out between Brown and four acquaintances identified as 18-year-old Jamari Fair, 19-year-old Dennis Gibbs, 22-year-old Albert Taylor and a 15-year-old unidentified suspect.

The four males were all charged with murder following Brown's death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 17-year-old killed in bowling alley shooting, 4 arrested

"He did not deserve what happened to him," Robinson said. "He had his whole life ahead of him."

She said her son, known as "KB," was like any other teenage boy.

He earned his learner's permit less than a week before he was killed. Robinson said she was working to get him a car so he could commute to the adult learning center to complete his education.

"He was loved immensely and he had a charming personality that was adored by countless others," she said.

The Solicitor's Office said the case against Fair, Gibbs, Taylor and the 15-year-old suspect is still pending. A court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

READ MORE: Upstate protesters seek end to gun violence

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.