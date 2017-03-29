Greenville K9 officer nabs suspect who led chase, fled on foot and hid in playhouse

Who's a good boy? Greenville police say K9 officer Valor is after nabbing a suspect on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Greenville Police Department's Facebook, officers responded to reports of a stolen motorcycle on Woodruff Road this evening.

Not long after arriving on the scene, officers spotted the suspect vehicle with the stolen motorcycle in the back. Police say that after initiating a traffic stop, the suspect refused to comply and sped off, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Police said the suspect vehicle finally came to a halt at a dead end road off Roper Mountain Ext. and the suspect bailed, fleeing on foot.

When officers lost sight of the suspect, however, K9 Valor was called in to the scene to bring him in.

The post says Valor and his handler Officer Koepke were able to track the suspect all the way to a child's playhouse where he was found hiding.

Officers said they recovered a firearm as well.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old William Bonilla, Jr. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a firearm, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under the influence, driving in a temporary work zone, reckless driving, malicious damage, possession of drug paraphernalia

