Dog reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in Belton is reunited with owner

An Upstate family has helped reunite a dog found injured in Belton, with his owner.

The family says they happened upon the dog while fishing. Apparently, he walked right up to them.

They say the poor pup appeared to have been shot multiple times - once between the eyes, and several times in his back legs.

Aside from his physical injuries, however, the family said the dog seemed friendly, and was likely someone's pet. The dog was found in the Friendship area of Belton along the Saluda River wearing a reflective orange collar, possibly used for hunting.

Thursday evening, the family told FOX that the owner had made contact with them and that the dog is now safely reunited with his family.

MORE NEWS: Report: Man shot while trying to get money back after receiving counterfeit cash

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.