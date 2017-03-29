Coroner: Man dead after Wednesday crash along I-85N - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Man dead after Wednesday crash along I-85N

Posted: Updated:
BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a North Carolina man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.

The crash happened on I-85 north near mile marker 81.

Troopers said a 2008 Hyundai was heading north when the car ran off the road and struck several trees.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said 39-year-old Brian Jacob Livingston of Southcrest Lane in Pineville, N.C. was pronounced dead at the scene.

