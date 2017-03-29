Troopers report injuries, roadway blocked after Boiling Springs - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers report injuries, roadway blocked after Boiling Springs crash

Posted: Updated:
Vehicle involved in Boiling Springs crash. (FOX Carolina/ 3/29/17) Vehicle involved in Boiling Springs crash. (FOX Carolina/ 3/29/17)
Scene of Boiling Springs crash. (FOX Carolina/ 3/29/17) Scene of Boiling Springs crash. (FOX Carolina/ 3/29/17)
BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said at least one person was injured in a crash in Spartanburg County Wednesday night. 

The call came in at 8:30 p.m.

Troopers said the roadway was reportedly blocked along Boiling Springs Road at Wall Road due to the crash.

We have a crew en route to the scene for more details. Stay with FOX for the latest.

