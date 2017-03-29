Moore man warns of possible "mystery shopper" scam

Christopher Grayson was looking for a way to make some extra money when he stumbled across a mystery shopper email, and applied for a position.

"It wasn't necessarily an application,” explained Grayson, “It just asked you for a name, phone number and address and I responded to it."

Grayson received an email saying he was selected as a mystery shopper. The email also said he would receive additional information in the mail. Days later, a package arrived at his home.

"Cash the check, spend some of the money and send them money out of the check that they sent me,” he explained, “When I hadn't even did my initial job yet.”

The Better Business Bureau says you should be able to do some research on the mystery shopping company. Christopher researched all names attached to any interactions and found nothing online that matched up.

Deveren Werne with Liquid Video Technologies says it’s a very common scam. The cashier’s check provides the scammer with everything they need from their victim.

"They get your social security number,” explained Werne, “They get your name and everything else, and once your check processes, they have your routing number and account number."

If the cashier's check bounces, you're usually the one responsible for paying up. Mystery shopping is a real job title, but Werne says you should do your homework before applying.

"If anybody sends you a job via the Internet,” said Werne, “Look for references and foremost. Make sure they've been around awhile and do a better business check."

The Federal Trade Commission has tips posted here on mystery shoppers.

