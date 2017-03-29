Silver Alert canceled, missing NC woman transported to hospital

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman was canceled Thursday.

Officials say Sharon Elizabeth Raynsford, 60, was last seen at 494 Ball Road in Burnsville, N.C. She's believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Just after 1 p.m., dispatchers said Raynsford was found.

She was reportedly injured and disoriented, but transported to the hospital for treatment.

MORE NEWS:New program in Greenville works to help former prisoners reenter society

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.