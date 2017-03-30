Showers and storms through early Friday

Active weather is likely over the next 24 hours, but then it all clears and improves for the weekend. Additional rain chances arrive early next week.

Thursday will feature building clouds with showers and storms developing by midday. As the air heats up in the afternoon, a few storms could evolve…particularly along/east of I-26 towards Gaffney and out to Charlotte by late afternoon.

Showers and storms become widespread late this evening into the overnight hours. Locally strong to severe storms are possible after midnight lasting through 8 a.m. Friday morning. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain will be the most likely impacts, though a brief tornado spin-up isn’t completely out of the question.

The rain and storms exit by late morning Friday, paving the way for a nice afternoon that will continue into this weekend. The next chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives sometime Monday, and some of those will need to be watched for severe potential as well.

