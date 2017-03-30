Gamecocks women's team gets in on Texas tradition ahead of Final Four

The Gamecocks women's basketball team took a break from basketball while in Dallas to get in on a Texas tradition.

A video of head coach Dawn Staley is getting a lot of attention on social media. It shows the coach line dancing along with some of her players and staff at the Salute dinner in Dallas, honoring all the players who are in the Final Four.

A post shared by gamecockwbb (@gamecockwbb) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

The video of Staley dancing along with pictures and other videos were posted to the lady Gamecocks official Twitter page on Wednesday night.

The lady Gamecocks hit the hardwood on Friday for their Final Four match up against Stanford on Friday night at 7:30.

