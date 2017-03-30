Group to hold prayer vigil Thursday for 13 killed in TX church bus crash

An Upstate anti-violence group will hold a prayer vigil in memory of the 13 people killed in a church bus crash in Texas.

Jack Logan said his Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the One City Plaza in downtown Greenville.

“This accident is so sad,” Logan said.

13 senior citizens were killed and two other people were hurt when a shuttle bus carrying Texas church members home from a retreat and a pickup truck hit head-on along a two-lane highway in southwest Texas on Wednesday.

MORE: 13 killed, 2 hurt when church bus and truck crash in Texas

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.