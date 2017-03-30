Firefighters warn of dangers in using gasoline for outdoor burning, explain what's legal to burn

The North Spartanburg Fire Department will hold a demonstrational event Thursday to discuss the dangers of using gasoline to burn debris and what is legal to burn.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the Wingo Park Station, located at 2621 New Cut Road).

The event was prompted after an Inman man was burned while using gasoline to burn debris on Kristal Wood Lane Tuesday evening.

According to DHEC and SC Forestry, Outdoor burning leads to many injuries and even deaths across the US each year. Using flammable liquids to start or enhance the fires seems to be a leading cause of the injuries.

Fire officials said flammable liquids such as gasoline or kerosene should never be used in burning because of the vapor hazard involved with those liquids.

Firefighters also said it’s important to know what is legal to burn, and said an easy phrase to remember is, “If it doesn't grow, don't burn it.”

Firefighters said items such as tires, wiring, cardboard, chemicals, treated wood, trash, oil, paint, and plastics cannot be burned. Limbs, branches, and yard debris, however, is legal to burn in South Carolina.

Officials said even though burning household trash was once a common practice, the plastics, coated paper and other unnatural materials used to create current products can release dangerous fumes and pollutants, which can lead to severe health issues, especially for children, teenagers, pregnant women, senior citizens, and people with preexisting respiratory conditions.

Firefighters said people should follow all of the safety recommendations below when burning:

Check for local burn bans or restrictions before conducting any open burning.

Keep fire a minimum of 75 feet from all buildings.

Never use gasoline, kerosene or any other flammable liquid to start the fire.

Do not leave a fire unattended.

Have fire extinguishment materials on hand, including a water supply, shovels and rakes.

Be prepared to extinguish your fire if the winds pick up.

DO NOT delay a call for help - call the fire department immediately at the first sign of the fire getting out of control.

