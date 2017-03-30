Newly renovated Salvation Army Family Store reopens Thursday in Greenville

The Salvation Army Family Store on Rutherford Street in Greenville will hold a grand reopening event on Thursday.

The grand opening at the newly renovated store at 203 Rutherford Road will be from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The celebration will include door prizes and the first 50 people to enter the store will receive a free t-shirt, officials said.

The Salvation Army said the new store will also feature specialty designer items.

All proceeds from the store’s sales will benefit the Salvation Army’s mission to help meet people’s physical and spiritual needs in the Upstate.

