Multi-county chase ends with fiery crash in Greenwood Co.

Greenwood County deputies are investigating after a multi-county car chase ended in a crash late Wednesday night, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the chase started in Laurens County, and when the chase crossed county Laurens County chasing a vehicle into Greenwood County, Laurens County deputies called the Highway Patrol to assist.

The chase ended after the suspect’s vehicle crashed after turning into Emerald Road, troopers said. The Coronaca Fire Department said the vehicle flipped and landed on a gas line, which caused it to rupture.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately three hours while the fire burned off. Some fire spread into the woods, but it was quickly extinguished.

Two people in the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

