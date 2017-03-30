Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect who ran after traf - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect who ran after traffic stop

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies were searching for a suspect who ran off on foot after a traffic stop Thursday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

The traffic stop took place just before 10 a.m. on Assembly Drive near Perry Road.

Dispatchers said the suspect ran after being pulled over.

Deputies were searching the area for the suspect.

No other details were immediately available.

