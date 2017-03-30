Greenville police ask for help identifying suspects they say wer - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police ask for help identifying suspects they say were seen using stolen credit card

Police said the suspects used the stolen card at 2 stores
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police are asking for help identifying two people who used a stolen credit card at two Upstate stores.

Police said the male and female were seen using the credit card at the Walmart in Easley and a Dollar General on White Horse Road in Greenville back in February.

The card is believed to have been stolen from Townes Street in Greenville.

Police ask anyone with information on the identities of the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463).

