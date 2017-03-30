Union Co. deputies arrest 4 men in online prostitution sting

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the Drug Task Force conducted an undercover operation and arrested four men.

Deputies said the task force used an internet based service where prospective clients contacted who they thought was a prostitute but was actually an undercover deputy.

Deputies said the men used the website to set up sexual encounters for money, only to arrive and find deputies in waiting.

Per arrest reports, David Comer contacted the undercover deputy on March 24, and after a series of messages, agreed to pay $250 for an hour and a half encounter at the Magnuson Inn on South Duncan Bypass. When he arrived, deputies said Comer had $250 in cash in his pocket and a several condoms. He was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution.

Deputies said James Millwood Jr. and Timothy McFalls also made arrangements via the website on March 24 to meet a person and pay for sex at a designated location, which was not named in the arrest report. Both were charged with soliciting prostitution when they arrived.

On March 27, deputies said a fourth suspect, Alex Kershaw, used the website to make arrangements to meet and pay for sex at a Li’l Cricket store on South Duncan Bypass. Kershaw was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution.

