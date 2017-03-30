Report: Woman on muscle relaxers left 2-year-old alone in Upstate Walmart

The Anderson Police Department said a woman was arrested on Thursday and charged with child neglect.

Officers said they were called to the Walmart on Liberty Highway just before 8:30 a.m. in regards to a sleeping child being left alone in a shopping cart for a long time in the store's game center.

According to the incident report, the victim is 2 years old. Walmart employees said they tried calling for the child's parents over the store intercom, but no one could be found.

Police said when they arrived, they called the Department of Social Services.

A woman, later identified as 29-year-old Ashley Spivey, was reportedly spotted by officers "staring at us and seemed very interested in what we [were] doing."

Spivey was identified as the child's mother. She reportedly told officers she left the child with her boyfriend and didn't know where he went.

Police said they called the suspect's boyfriend, who had been at work. When he arrived at the store, officers said he was in a work uniform which confirmed he was not present during the incident.

He told police his girlfriend took muscle relaxers which may be the reason for her strange behavior.

After reviewing surveillance video, police said it showed Spivey enter the store with the baby in a shopping cart just before 7:30 a.m., dropping him off in the game center, and later leaving the store.

She reportedly left on the opposite side of the store where the child was found. She later reentered the store but again walked out, police said of the video.

Officers said when she spotted their patrol cars outside, she stared and then walked back inside to the point where they made contact with her.

Police said over the course of an hour, Spivey only checked on the child once.

The child was placed in protective custody and Spivey was placed under arrest for unlawful neglect of a child.

