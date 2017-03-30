Showers and storms through Friday morning

Showers and storms will be likely through this morning, with a few of them becoming strong. The sky clears for the weekend, with unseasonably warm air on tap.

Expect the best chance for heavy rain and strong storms to be between now and 8 AM Friday morning. After that, the sky will gradually clear and we’ll see sunshine and climbing temperatures by the afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the west into the afternoon as well.

The weekend looks GORGEOUS with highs in the 70s and sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance for rain and more storms will arrive Monday evening into the overnight. Some of these storms could become locally severe as well, but we'll fine tune the forecast through the weekend.

