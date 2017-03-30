McMaster announces Medicaid director's departure

Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina's Medicaid director is leaving state government after more than six years.

McMaster announced Christian Soura's resignation Thursday, saying he's been a "tremendous asset" to the Department of Health and Human Services and the entire state. Soura's last day is April 7.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes says the Republican governor did not ask Soura to leave.

Gov. Nikki Haley brought Soura to South Carolina when she took office in 2011. His roles in the governor's office included leading Haley's efforts for a government restructuring law and putting together her executive budget proposals.

Haley called him the genius "man behind the curtain."

She named him director of the Medicaid agency in 2014.

McMaster has appointed a search committee to find Soura's replacement.

