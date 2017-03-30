Troopers: Bicyclist killed in Oconee Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Bicyclist killed in Oconee Co. crash

Scene of fatal collision involving cyclist (Mar. 30, 2017/FOX Carolina) Scene of fatal collision involving cyclist (Mar. 30, 2017/FOX Carolina)
WEST UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Oconee County on Thursday.

Troopers said the crash occurred on Pickens Highway near Old Station Road just before 1:30 p.m.

A bicyclist was reportedly traveling south on Pickens Highway when he was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Van. The bicyclist died at the scene, troopers said.

The victim was identified as 58-year-old David Lynn Wilson of Seneca. Wilson reportedly suffered blunt force trauma.

His death has been ruled accidental.

Charges are pending in the case.

