Deputies: Man wanted after robbing Greenville Co. pharmacy at gunpoint

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an armed robbery suspect after an incident on Mar. 16.

Deputies said 24-year-old Sean Joseph Papstein conspired with another suspect before entering the CVS pharmacy on East North Street with a handgun. Papstein held the clerk against his or her will at gunpoint before fleeing with cash, according to arrest warrants.

Deputies said Papstein should be considered armed and dangerous. He may be driving a blue 2008 Honda Pilot with South Carolina plate DFH-140.

He is wanted on active warrants for armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies have not yet identified a co-conspirator in the case.

Anyone with information on Papstein's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

