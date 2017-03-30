Three firefighters injured in Easley tractor fire explosion

Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
A Florida woman waited nine days before taking her 4-year-old daughter to the hospital after the little girl accidentally shot herself, according to police.More >
Looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July? Here's where events are being held to celebrate Independence Day.More >
An Upstate man is behind bars on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and impersonating an officer.More >
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called on June 25 to investigate reports of phone harassment which led to the arrest of an Upstate man.More >
Residents of the Inverness subdivision of River Oaks have recently begun seeing alligators in the area. Letters and emails sent out by the homeowners association indicated three gators have been spotted.More >
Starting July 1, the South Carolina gas tax will take effect, and you’re going to notice at the pump, DMV, and when purchasing a new car.More >
A family in Anderson is selling fresh sunflowers to benefit the Foothills Community foundation.More >
The South Carolina Search & Rescue Dog Association released photos of its dog teams which recently gained national certifications from the North American Police Work Dog Association.More >
Asheville Tourists become 'Hippies' to take on Greenville Drive. (6/29/17)More >
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-85 in Spartanburg County led to a diesel fuel spill.More >
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday along Haywood Road for an expanded Saskatoon restaurant and event center.More >
TripAdvisor released its list of top water and theme parks in the US as the summer travel season heats up. Here are the top five theme parks and top five water parks on the list.More >
Memorial held for baby Lylah-Jean Lister, who died from battle with rare cancer. (6/28/17)
TRIP, a national transportation research group, released a list of the states with the highest fatality rates on rural, non-interstate travel routes.More >
