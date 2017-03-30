Three firefighters injured in Easley tractor fire explosion

Three firefighters are recovering from injuries after a fire led to an explosion on Thursday.

The City of Easley Fire Department was dispatched to a tractor fire near Holly Bush Road and Dacusville Highway around 7:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they reportedly found a large earth mover engulfed in flames. When firefighters began battling the blaze, one of the vehicle's large tires experienced a "violent explosion."

The department said three firefighters were injured in the incident. They weren't burned but suffered concussions from the force of the blast.

Capt. Matthew Littleton said their protective equipment protected them. The firefighters were treated and released from the hospital.

The fire was contained within 30 minutes.

“This is a prime example of both the dangers we face as firefighters, as well as the dedication and commitment of the City’s professional firefighters," said fire chief Butch Womack.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

