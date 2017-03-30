SLED: Laurens officer arrested after destroying yard with car

The Laurens Police Department confirmed one of its officers was arrested on Monday.

The State Law Enforcement Division reportedly arrested officer Andrew Ashley after an incident which occurred in Abbeville County. According to the arrest warrant, Ashley is accused of "mutilating" the yard of a victim's home with his personal vehicle.

The damage was valued at approximately $500.

Ashley is charged with malicious injury to personal property, a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

He has been placed on administrative leave without pay, according to the department.

FOX Carolina is working to get more details about the charge against Ashley.

