Dispatch: Collision involving train reported in Gaffney

Gaffney train tracks (Mar. 30, 2017/FOX Carolina) Gaffney train tracks (Mar. 30, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Cherokee County dispatchers said a collision involving a train was reported on Thursday afternoon.

The crash reportedly involved a van and a train on Fairview Avenue near Grenard Street.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene for more details.

