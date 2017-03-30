Fluor among companies eyeing border wall construction - FOX Carolina 21

Fluor among companies eyeing border wall construction

Border wall (Source: Associated Press) Border wall (Source: Associated Press)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A spokesperson for Fluor Corporation confirmed the engineering firm has expressed interest in building a border wall for the Department of Homeland Security.

The border wall was a cornerstone of Pres. Trump's campaign, who said he expects construction on the project to begin soon. The Department of Homeland Security has already begun accepting bids for the contract, which are due by Apr. 4.

Fluor, based in Texas but operating an office in Greenville, lists infrastructure and government projects among its services.

