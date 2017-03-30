Chairman: Hollywild likely won't reopen to the public - FOX Carolina 21

Chairman: Hollywild likely won't reopen to the public

Posted: Updated:
Closed sign outside Hollywild (Mar. 31, 2017/FOX Carolina) Closed sign outside Hollywild (Mar. 31, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Hollywild Animal Park (FOX Carolina 12/8/2015) Hollywild Animal Park (FOX Carolina 12/8/2015)
WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Hollywild's board of directors announced on Thursday the park will not be opening for the 2017 season.

The park opening, which normally occurs in March, was initially delayed in January when park executive director Kim Atchley resigned. At the same time, six or seven employees were laid off due to lower income during the winter months.

Hollywild had been working to rebuild its image in the community after a series of violations, fines and a fire that killed 28 of the park's animals.

Chairperson Tim Todd said it is unlikely the park will reopen to the public at all.

A team of volunteers is reportedly continuing to assist staff in care of the animals.

BUSINESS NEWS: Fluor among companies eyeing border wall construction

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.