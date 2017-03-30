Chairman: Hollywild likely won't reopen to the public

Hollywild's board of directors announced on Thursday the park will not be opening for the 2017 season.

The park opening, which normally occurs in March, was initially delayed in January when park executive director Kim Atchley resigned. At the same time, six or seven employees were laid off due to lower income during the winter months.

Hollywild had been working to rebuild its image in the community after a series of violations, fines and a fire that killed 28 of the park's animals.

Chairperson Tim Todd said it is unlikely the park will reopen to the public at all.

A team of volunteers is reportedly continuing to assist staff in care of the animals.

