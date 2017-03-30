Greenville police: Suspect looted wallet left in wheelchair

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect after an incident at the Greenville Summit.

Police said on Mar. 23, a suspect was captured on CCTV taking money out of a wallet left in a wheelchair. The suspect reportedly put the wallet back before leaving with the cash.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.