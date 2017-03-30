Greenville police: Suspect looted wallet left in wheelchair - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police: Suspect looted wallet left in wheelchair

Posted: Updated:
Suspect after wallet in wheelchair looted (Source: GPD) Suspect after wallet in wheelchair looted (Source: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect after an incident at the Greenville Summit.

Police said on Mar. 23, a suspect was captured on CCTV taking money out of a wallet left in a wheelchair. The suspect reportedly put the wallet back before leaving with the cash.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.