Greenville Co. Schools releases 2017-2018 school calendar

Greenville County Schools has released its calendar for 2017 through 2018.

Students will begin school on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, and the last day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Parents, teachers, principals and staff on the Greenville County Schools calendar committee recommended starting school on August 22. The decision came after committee members cited concerns with the timing of a total solar eclipse set to occur Monday, August 21 around the time elementary schools dismiss for the day. Members of the committee believed that the eclipse would pose challenges with ensuring safe viewing during pickup and bus rides.

Instead of beginning school prior to the eclipse on August 17 to provide students with instruction tailored toward the "Great American Eclipse" (as previously suggested by the General Assembly), Greenville County Schools will provide eclipse education at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. The district will also make additional information and resources available on their websites and social media, in August.

The rare solar eclipse is expected to darken the skies over Greenville County from 2:38 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2017. Greenville County and surrounding counties will be in the path of the eclipse of the sun, for a perfect view of the event.

To view the calendar for Greenville County Schools, click here.

