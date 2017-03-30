Part of I-85 collapses during major fire in Atlanta

Part of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass to Piedmont Road.

The 2-alarm fire burned Thursday afternoon on I-85 near Georgia 400 in Atlanta. After the fire burned for about 45 minutes part of the roadway collapsed. Officials confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.

(MORE: Photos of fire on I-85 in Atlanta)

Atlanta Police said the fire is burning piles of plastic wiring that is burning under the I-85 overpass near the Lindbergh MARTA station.

Traffic is stopped and backed up for miles in the area and witnesses said they saw people abandoning their vehicles on the roadway and opting to walk.

Governor Nathan Deal said officials have called in the company that originally built the bridge to assess the damage. It wasn't immediately clear how long it would take to repair the damage.

Click here to watch live.

*Emergency* Interstate 85 in Atlanta GA has just collapsed due to fire under bridge. All lanes blocked. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/5Pa5yJN9YI — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) March 30, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.