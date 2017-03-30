Henderson Co. law enforcement working together to reduce accidents along Kanuga Road

After a fatal collision along Kanuga Road, the third in the last four months, Henderson County law enforcement agencies are coming together in hopes of preventing any further tragedies.

The N.C. Highway Patrol, Hendersonville Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff's Office are putting all of their resources and energy together to target impaired drivers, speeding and aggressive driving on Kanuga Road.

The agencies will be using data to target specific days of the week, times of day and locations of the most dangerous sections of roadway, in order to guide and direct enforcement efforts.

According to Hendersonville police, 42 traffic accidents with property damage and 2 with personal injuries have occurred in the past year on the portion of Kanuga Road in Hendersonville. Police will be deploying their radar-equipped motorcycle unit to target speeding and aggressive drivers in the area.

Deputies will utilized high visibility saturation patrols as well as the VIPS (Volunteers in Partnership) to regularly and strategically place the radar speed trailer.

The N.C. Highway Patrol reported investigating 49 accidents in 2016 and 50 accidents in 2015 along Kanuga Road, including three fatal collisions. They've already increased patrols in the area, and are working on lowering speed limits in some spots and placing rumble strips to help reduce collisions and fatalities when drivers are distracted or inattentive.