Outages reported in Greenville Co. after crash takes out power poles along E. North Street

Thousands without power in Greenville Co. after crash takes out power poles along E. North Street. (FOX Carolina/ 3/30/17)

Thousands without power in Greenville Co. after crash takes out power poles along E. North Street. (FOX Carolina/ 3/30/17)

Thousands without power in Greenville Co. after crash takes out power poles along E. North Street. (FOX Carolina/ 3/30/17)

Thousands were suffering from power outages in Greenville County Thursday night. As of early Friday morning, that number had dwindled to just over 400.

The outages were reported on Duke Energy's outage map around the same time troopers reported a crash in the city of Greenville.

Troopers said the collision occurred along 3111 E. North Street at Shannon Drive around 10:09 p.m. All lanes were reportedly blocked due to the incident.

Witnesses said police were redirecting traffic due to a power pole down across the road. Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene of the crash said three power poles were down along E. North Street and Cutler Way. They confirmed that all lanes were still blocked around 10:54 p.m. and that traffic was being rerouted.

As of 10:33 p.m., 2,141 Duke Energy customers were reported without power, beginning just after 10 p.m. Crews are currently assessing damage, but said that the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment.

Officials with the S.C. Department of Public Safety announced around 11:35 p.m. that E. North Street near Twelve Oaks will be closed during the morning commute and may not be reopened until midday Friday, due to a downed utility pole. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and follow established detours.

By 4:30 a.m. Friday, the number of power outages was down to 314. Duke Energy expected to have service fully restored by 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.