USC Upstate hosts conference on ending child abuse

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a conference in Spartanburg aimed at ending child abuse on Friday.

Officials from USC Upstate said a child-abuse pediatrician and a psychiatrist with more than a decade of experience treating trauma victims who suffer from addiction will be among the featured speakers at the "A Brighter Future: Ending Child Abuse through Advocacy and Education" conference at the university.

Registration for the conference, which is now in its eighth year, will begin at 8 a.m. in the University Readiness Center located at 800 University Way in Spartanburg.

Six speakers will be participating, including Greenville pediatrician Nancy Henderson, M.D., who practices at the Center for Pediatric Medicine and is affiliated with Greenville Memorial Medical Campus, and also practices at the Julie Valentine Center for Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Recovery, according to a news release from USC Upstate.

"We bring national experts to Spartanburg to examine pressing issues related to child abuse and neglect," Dr. Jennifer Parker, director of the USC Upstate Child Protection Training Center, said in the news release. "Our attendees are front-line child protection professionals and community leaders. With a diverse program and audience, we can obtain a deeper understanding of the complexities of child maltreatment and improve our response and prevention efforts."

The conference is open to students, professionals in a range of child-protection fields, and members of the community.

"We also want business and community leaders to attend - that's the awareness piece," Parker said in the news release. "There's awareness of the problem and the need for it to be addressed, not only by social services, but by everyone from education to nursing to business to patient services."

Registration is $35 for non-students and $15 for students.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.