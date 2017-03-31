Sunny and breezy in the wake of storms

Clearing to sunshine and a strong breeze today! Expect temperatures to reach the mid-70s Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains, with a westerly breeze up to 20-25 mph at times.

Tonight, the sky remains fairly clear with a comfortable evening. Overnight lows dip into the upper 40s in the Upstate…mid 40s for the mountains by Saturday morning.

The weekend looks fantastic with a good supply of sunshine both days. Highs climb into the 70s, with some spots flirting with 80 degrees on Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms become likely again by Monday afternoon into Monday evening as the next system approaches. Some strong to severe storms are possible with this system, and we’ll fine tune that aspect of the forecast through the weekend…stay tuned!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.