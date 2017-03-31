Laurens Co. residents get locked up in 'Jail and Bail' fundraiser

Alexa Rodriguez and Alex Schumann (center) pose with deputies during the Jail & Bail fundraiser (March 31, 2017/ FOX Carolina)

Some Laurens County residents will be getting locked up on Friday, but it’s all for a good cause.

Laurens County deputies said the “Jail and Bail” event is a joint fundraiser between the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, Laurens Police Department, and Clinton Public Safety to benefit the March of Dimes.

This is the first “Jail and Bail” fundraiser event to take place in Laurens County. Deputies said previous fundraisers have included food sales and wrestling shows.

Deputies said they sent letters to people in the community they thought might be interested in being a "jailbird.” The list included school officials, business owners, and pastors.

FOX Carolina's Alexa Rodriguez and Alex Schumann were among the jailbirds.

The jailbirds will have an hour try and raise as much money as they can in order to get bailed out.

The fundraiser will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

