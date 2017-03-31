Spartanburg District 6 releases statement after employee killed - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg District 6 releases statement after employee killed in crash

Scene of the deadly crash (FOX Carolina/ March 31, 2017) Scene of the deadly crash (FOX Carolina/ March 31, 2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers confirmed they are investigating a deadly crash on East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg County Friday morning.

Troopers reported that the crash happened near Twin Creek Court in the Roebuck area around 7:20 a.m.

Troopers said a 2001 Honda hit a puddle of water and began to spin. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car and the hit by the car as it continued to spin.

The coroner said 35-year-old Joniqua Lavetta Smith of Dover Road died at the scene..

Spartanburg 911 tweeted that East Blackstock Road was shut down near the scene of the crash.

The crash has since cleared and the road has reopened.

Spartanburg School District 6 confirmed Smith was employed with the district. A spokesperson released the following statement:

Joniqua was a cherished member of the Spartanburg School District Six family. She was a loving and dedicated member of our food-service department, who always served students with a smile. We extend our sincere condolences to her family and friends. Grief counselors are available for students and staff members who worked with Joniqua at our Dorman Freshman Campus. 

