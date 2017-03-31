Spartanburg District 6 releases statement after employee killed in crash

Troopers confirmed they are investigating a deadly crash on East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg County Friday morning.

Troopers reported that the crash happened near Twin Creek Court in the Roebuck area around 7:20 a.m.

Troopers said a 2001 Honda hit a puddle of water and began to spin. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car and the hit by the car as it continued to spin.

The coroner said 35-year-old Joniqua Lavetta Smith of Dover Road died at the scene..

Spartanburg 911 tweeted that East Blackstock Road was shut down near the scene of the crash.

E Blackstock Rd is shut down at Twin Creek Ct in Roebuck (near S Church St) for an accident. Expect delays in that area. — Spartanburg 911 (@Spartanburg911) March 31, 2017

The crash has since cleared and the road has reopened.

Spartanburg School District 6 confirmed Smith was employed with the district. A spokesperson released the following statement:

Joniqua was a cherished member of the Spartanburg School District Six family. She was a loving and dedicated member of our food-service department, who always served students with a smile. We extend our sincere condolences to her family and friends. Grief counselors are available for students and staff members who worked with Joniqua at our Dorman Freshman Campus.

