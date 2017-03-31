Owner offering $500 reward offered for info leading to arrest after dog slain in Rutherford Co.

Crime Stoppers of Rutherford County said the family of an Australian cattle dog is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of the dog.

The black and white Australian cattle dog had one brown eye and one blue eye.

Deputies said the dog was found dead on March 22 along Walker Dairy Road in Bostic.

Deputies said the dog’s owner is hopeful that someone may have witnessed what happened to her dog and will come forth and provide information needed to make an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 828-286-TIPS (8477).

