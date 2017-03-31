I-26 East exit ramp reopens after crash involving tanker, car

Scene of the crash on the I-26 exit ramp (FOX Carolina/ March 31, 2017)

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said the exit ramp of I-26 East onto Reidville Road was blocked in Spartanburg County after a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m.

By 9:30 a.m. the crash had been cleared and all lanes of the exit ramp had reopened.

The Highway Patrol website initially indicated that the crash took place on the interstate.

No other details were immediately available.

