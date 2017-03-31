Police: Video showed special needs student being harassed, attacked on school bus

Spartanburg police are investigating after video from on board a school bus showed a special needs student being harassed and attacked by another student.

Police said the attack happened on Monday while the victim and the suspect were riding home from Spartanburg High School.

The victim’s mother reported the assault to police on Thursday.

Police said they went to the Spartanburg District 7 Transportation Office and viewed video of the assault.

Per investigative reports, the video showed the suspect making fun of the victim, throwing a ball at the victim’s head, getting out his seat and hitting the victim in the head.

After the bus driver forced the suspect to return to his seat, the police report states verbal assaults continued until one student got up from his seat and began hitting, kicking, and stomping on the other. Both the suspect’s and victim’s names were redacted from the police report, so it is not clear which student was responsible for what actions in the second assault.

The bus driver was eventually able to separate the students and got them off the bus.

During the incident, the report states the suspect also tore off a label from the seat of the school bus and threw it at the bus driver.

The police report did not specify if an arrest would be made. The victim’s mother said she did not wish to press charged if she could speak to the other child’s mother.

