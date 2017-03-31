No bond for remaining murder suspect arrested in connection with death of Pelzer man

The coroner said the man's body was found in the woodline near the road (FOX Carolina/ March 31, 2017)

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said two women are facing charges in a man's homicide.

Coroner Parks Evans said a man was found dead just off the road at the intersection of McKelvey Road and Berry Road on March 31. A passerby called 911 after spotting the body around 3 a.m. Friday, Evans said.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Charles Keith Childers of Pelzer. Evans said the Childers body had multiple visible injuries and the death was determined to be suspicious.

On Thursday, deputies said 27-year-old Jennifer Lynn Qualls is charged with murder in connection with Childers' death. Deputies said an altercation occurred between Childers and Qualls, during which time she struck him in the face with a piece of wood, causing his death.

Qualls had not been located and was on the run as of Thursday, deputies said.

Deputies said 37-year-old Julianne Lathan helped Qualls move the body to hid the crime. Lathan is charged with accessory after the fact and was arrested. She is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

On Friday just after 6 p.m., Greenville County deputies said Qualls had been arrested for her outstanding murder warrant. The arrest came after deputies said they received a tip that Qualls was at a residence on the 100 block of Margenes Lane in Pickens.

Qualls was located and taken into custody without incident upon deputies' arrival at the residence.

She was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center and appeared in bond court Friday evening. She will be held with no bond.

