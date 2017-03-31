Greenville police: Wade Hampton Blvd. reopens after crash - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police: Wade Hampton Blvd. reopens after crash

(Courtesy: Lee & Teresa Vining) (Courtesy: Lee & Teresa Vining)
(Courtesy: Scott Wilson) (Courtesy: Scott Wilson)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police were urging drivers to avoid Wade Hampton Boulevard between Chicks Springs and Batesview roads as police were investigating and working to clear a crash.

Police said injuries were reported in the crash but no fatalities.

The collision occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.

Just before 11:30 a.m. police said Wade Hampton Boulevard had reopened.

