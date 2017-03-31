Police: Man sought for questioning in Greenville car break-in - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man sought for questioning in Greenville car break-in


Police released this video of the man and the vehicle he was seen driving on March 1 (Courtesy: GPD) Police released this video of the man and the vehicle he was seen driving on March 1 (Courtesy: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police are asking for help identifying a man who investigators said used stolen credit cards at an Upstate Quick Trip and Walmart.

Police said they want to speak to the man about a car break-in that happened on March 1 on Woodland Way.

Investigators said the man was seen using credit cards stolen from the cat at a QT on Highway 153 and the Walmart on Anderson Road.

Police ask anyone with information about the man’s identity to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

